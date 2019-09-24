Heroes Among Us: POW/MIAs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Each month, WALB and Montlick and Associates recognize the "Heroes Among Us."
WALB News 10′s Emileigh Forrester typically spotlights an active duty man or woman, a veteran, or a fallen hero.
This month, we’re honoring thousands of service members who were taken as prisoners of war, and thousands of others who, to this day, are missing in action.
More than 81,000 Americans are still missing from wars dating back to World War II, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, which is part of the federal government.
To mark POW/MIA Recognition Week, a group from Alabama rode 1,200 miles on motorcycles through Alabama, Florida, and Georgia to remember POW’s and MIA’s.
The group stopped at American Legion Post 512 in Albany.
Organizer Bill Kilde said raising awareness is about one thing: helping bring closure for families.
"I want them home," Kilde said. "They don't deserve to be left somewhere. It's time for this country to bring the rest of our brave men and women home."
Thursday on WALB ABC at 7 p.m., hear the personal connection one Albany veteran has, and why he's glad the post he commands takes up this cause.
That’s in this month’s “Heroes Among Us” on Thursday, September 26 at 7 p.m. on WALB ABC.
If you know a special military hero you want to nominate, click here.
