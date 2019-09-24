Getting Winnersville Classic tickets looks a little different

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Monday was the first day of ticket sales for the upcoming Winnersville Classic.
The classic is one of the biggest high school football games in Georgia.
A rivalry game between Valdosta and Lowndes High schools.
Getting tickets for this year‘s Winnersville classic looks a little different.
Normally they sell tickets outside of Bazemore–Hyder Stadium. This year, they decided to make things a little bit more comfortable.
Starting at 3 p.m., tickets were being sold at the concessions stands inside the stadium this year. A decision the Valdosta City Schools said they made to get everyone out of the heat and to open more lines.
Darren White said he’s traditionally attended this game for the past 16 years. He said it’s worth the wait in line every time.
“I’m getting tickets man. You see all this line out here? If you don’t get here early, I thought I was getting here early and I’m way behind," said White.
Tickets were sold for Touchdown Club members, varsity football parents, varsity cheerleader parents and band parents.
Priority ticket sales will end Monday night at 7 p.m. but they will pick back up Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Bazemore–Hyder stadium.
You can also purchase tickets from Lowndes County Schools.
