Ga. congressmen release statements on Trump impeachment inquiry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two Georgia congressmen have released statements on Speaker Nancy Pelosi announcing a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
Rep. Austin Scott disagreed with the inquiry.
“Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi has succumbed to the belligerent left and their media allies to move forward with an impeachment inquiry against the President. Democrats continue to waste time and taxpayer dollars on endless investigations while refusing to address the many challenges our nation faces,” Scott said.
Rep. Sanford Bishop said he supports the inquiry.
“Our republic was founded on the belief that the nation’s leader should not be above the law," Bishop said. “As such, the President is subject to checks and balances, established by the Constitution. The allegations that the President withheld Congressionally appropriated taxpayer dollars for national security as leverage against a foreign power to pursue unfounded allegations against a political opponent at home are extremely alarming. Taken with the Mueller report and the facts discovered by the other ongoing Committee investigations, we have reached a point where Congress must move forward with an impeachment inquiry.”
“The President has admitted publicly to asking the Ukraine President to investigate Hunter Biden and has instructed his Director of National Intelligence to withhold the whistleblower’s complaint from Congress, which is illegal. The rule of law cannot allow any President to extort a foreign government to make up dirt on a political opponent," Bishop said. “Members of Congress took an oath before God to uphold the Constitution, not to the President. It is imperative to our national security, the preservation of the rule of law, and our patriotism that we begin an impeachment inquiry.”
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.