Ga. congressmen release statements on Trump impeachment inquiry

“The President has admitted publicly to asking the Ukraine President to investigate Hunter Biden and has instructed his Director of National Intelligence to withhold the whistleblower’s complaint from Congress, which is illegal. The rule of law cannot allow any President to extort a foreign government to make up dirt on a political opponent," Bishop said. “Members of Congress took an oath before God to uphold the Constitution, not to the President. It is imperative to our national security, the preservation of the rule of law, and our patriotism that we begin an impeachment inquiry.”