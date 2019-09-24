Ga. company fined $58K in child labor violation for minor that drowned in Ochlockonee River

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Marion County lawn care company was fined after a worker drowned in Ochlocknee in May, according to the United States Department of Labor.
Rite-A-Way Mowers was fined and paid a civil penalty of $58,383.
The Department of Labor said the company violated child labor laws when it employed a 15-year-old to operate a power-driven weed cutter. The minor drowned while clearing brush along the Ochlockonee River.
According to a press release, law restricts 14 and 15-year-olds from any job that requires them to operate power driver machinery, which includes weed cutters.
The investigation also found Rite-A-Way employed the minor to work outside of restricted hours.
The investigation also found the minor worked more hours than allowed by law when school is in session.
“This case offers a sobering and sad reminder of the importance of the child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act, and why the safety of young workers remains a priority for the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division,” said Eric Williams, wage and hour division district director. “Employers must fully understand their obligations to ensure minors work in a safe environment. We encourage those companies that employ minors to review child labor laws, and to contact us for further assistance. This tragic death underscores why compliance is not optional.”
