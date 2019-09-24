Family needs help with medical expenses after woman shot at corner store

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Prosecutors are still looking for a fourth man in the shooting that left an Albany woman paralyzed.
This comes after three men were indicted earlier this year in the case the district attorney called an apparent assassination attempt.
Andrea Willis almost lost her life at Brother’s Convenience Store in 2018.
Darrell Eiland and Jarrod Brown were indicted in the case in December of last year.
They were indicted on four counts of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
In April of this year, Brown pleaded guilty to the charges.
A third man, Dontavious Hudson, was also charged in the attack.
On Monday, Willis’ family said they are in need of funding to support future medical expenses as she continues to recover.
Willis is doing well but she still has a long road to recovery and as she makes improvements, her mother hopes the final suspect is caught.
“It’s hard. It’s very hard because when she’s there, she totally depends on us to do things for her,” said Bridgett Shealy, Willis’ mother.
It’s been over a year and a half since Shealy’s daughter was gunned down in Brother’s Convenience Store.
Since then, it’s been a living nightmare for Willis’ entire family.
“Andrea was asking the doctors to let her die. The only thing that kept her going is the fact that I was going and taking her son to see her, trying to encourage her,” said Shealy.
What prosecutors call an apparent assassination attempt has left this once active woman relying solely on her family.
“If she gets an itch, you have to scratch it, you have to feed her, you have to bathe her. She got some more issues we have to see to and tend to every day,” said Shealy.
Willis still needs around the clock assistance to survive. Her mother said it’s taken a toll on their family financially and physically.
“For five months, I missed two weeks and we’re talking about from 300 or better a week that I was spending just to get there,” said Shealy.
Shealy has started a GoFundMe page to replenish lost funds from hospital stays and future medical expenses.
Her goal is to collect at least $5,000 to help with many out of pocket payments.
“It’ll go towards bills that I have accumulated over time. I know for 10 months out of pocket, 1,200 since September of last year,” said Shealy.
As money is still needed for Willis' survival, her mother is also trying to cope with the fact that a fourth man is still wanted in her case.
“It’s hard enough dealing with what I’m dealing with, but to know my child is suffering every day and people are still out walking like they hadn’t done anything or hadn’t took any part in her life,” said Shealy.
She wants the last person to be caught immediately.
“I’m ready to get all of this behind me,” said Shealy.
Prosecutors said this case is still under investigation.
If you know anything about this shooting and those involved, you’re encouraged to contact police immediately.
If you would like to donate to the family’s fund, you can visit their page here.
