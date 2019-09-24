Engineering firm has answers to Albany sewage spills

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An engineering firm knows what caused the sewage spills in Albany in 2018.
Now, they’re working to solve a new issue. The lift stations that pump our sewage to the water treatment plant had mechanical failures. But the Flint Riverkeeper said millions of gallons of sewage actually spill into the Flint every month and Constantine Engineering is working to solve that issue.
If you live in the Albany area or in a city downstream of the Flint River, you’re most likely familiar with 2018′s sewage spill issues.
“The takeaway from all of this is that lift stations are mechanical. They’re like a car, they have pumps, screens, they require constant maintenance in order to operate properly,” said Wes Byne with Constantine Engineering.
The City of Albany hired Constantine Engineering back in April. Byne, who is the senior project manager, said they’ve done an assessment of the sewer system. He said the cause of the spills in 2018 were mechanical failures.
“We have to either separate, store or treat this water. If we store it, we still have to treat it,” explained Byne.
Constantine Engineering will work hand-in-hand with the new contractor, ESG Operations. Different from Albany’s previous sewer system contractor, both Constantine and ESG Operations will now monitor combined sewer overflows, or CSOs.
“What it shows is when it rains, you have CSO discharge. These were not lift station failures, these are CSO discharge,” said Gordon Rogers, the Flint RiverKeeper.
Rogers said we all know about the more than 2 million gallons of sewage that spilled when the lift stations had mechanical failures last year. He said what people don’t know is millions of gallons of sewage spill into the Flint every month.
Rogers’ chart shows the amount of E-coli found in the Flint when sewage overflows the system after a lot of rain.
“So what is the project status? Right now we’re doing system analysis. We’re using a computer model to simulate the rainfall and flows in the system,” said Byne.
Byne said he’s still working on creating a plan to solve Albany’s sewage discharge problem. He gave examples of the work they’ve done in Atlanta, Columbus and Augusta, three city’s that are working to solve the same problem.
