City of Bainbridge launches ‘Town Hall Talks’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Bainbridge, you can now ask the mayor and city council questions and you don’t have to leave your house to do so.
The city’s Community Affairs Director Crystal Hines has started a blog for residents.
You can email in your questions or any concerns.
Then on Fridays, the city will release a blog where officials have answered those questions or given you feedback.
Hines said there seemed to be a breakdown in communication between officials and people that this new system can help alleviate.
“We have had questions from everything from broadband internet service to expansion of a city cemetery, downtown parking. We get all sorts of fun stuff,” said Hines.
Hines said she wants to create an interactive blog in the future.
You can send your questions to townhalltalks@bainbridgecity.com.
