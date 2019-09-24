Calhoun Co. sets date for new school

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - The Calhoun County community is exited by news that their new school is expected to be complete by December of 2020.
The community, students, and teachers say they are excited about the new school that is being built right next to the current one.
The school district broke ground on the new school in March.
Interim Superintendent Michael Ward says the school will house grades K-12.
Ward says it is so important that the students have a school that they will feel proud of, and want to learn in.
Ward also says besides the new school coming, he has made the decision this year to reinstitute the band program, even adding a drumline.
Ward says the school did away with the band several years ago, but feels it’s important to bring it back, and give students the opportunity to be a part of it.
