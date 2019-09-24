Berrien man sentenced in 2018 assault case

“I am proud to see this man sentenced to a full decade in prison for his violent crimes. It is a priority in this office to send violent criminals to prison in order to protect the citizens of this circuit," Perryman said. "I must commend Sheriff Ray Paulk and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office for their diligent work on this case. I am also proud of my staff for all their hard work and must commend ADA Annika Register for her efforts. It is crucial that we continue to pursue and prosecute these cases for the benefit of our community and the safety of our citizens.”