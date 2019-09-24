Berrien man sentenced in 2018 assault case

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Berrien County man was sentenced for a 2018 assault case, according to Dick Perryman, Alapaha Judicial Circuit district attorney.
Christopher Lee Manders, 48, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and an additional 10 years on probation. He pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault and three other felony charges in the 2018 assault against a woman and child.
Manders was also banished from Atkinson, Berrien, Clinch, Cook and Lanier counties for the entire sentence. He must also attend domestic violence prevention classes once released, the district attorney’s office said.
Perryman’s office asked for 15 years in prison. The parties argued sentencing before the judge since no sentencing agreement was reached prior to the guilty plea, according to the district attorney’s office.
“I am proud to see this man sentenced to a full decade in prison for his violent crimes. It is a priority in this office to send violent criminals to prison in order to protect the citizens of this circuit," Perryman said. "I must commend Sheriff Ray Paulk and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office for their diligent work on this case. I am also proud of my staff for all their hard work and must commend ADA Annika Register for her efforts. It is crucial that we continue to pursue and prosecute these cases for the benefit of our community and the safety of our citizens.”
