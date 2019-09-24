Bainbridge brewing company raises money for boy with rare disease

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Bainbridge community is rallying in support of one of its own.
Cloud Kirbo, 3, has a rare disease called Krabbe Disease.
Treatment for his disease costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Those at Southern Philosophy Brewing Company in downtown Bainbridge hosted a fundraiser Monday night.
All of Monday night’s profits and even tips go towards Cloud’s treatment.
“We have two children and our daughter Annie is five. She, just last Halloween, was running around with him and at a party playing with him. And now, you know, he’s in a condition where he’s not able to do those kinds of things and his life and his family’s have completely changed,” said Gallagher Dempsey. the owner of Southern Philosophy Brewing Company.
The event also featured the mayor and other city officials who served as guest brewers.
