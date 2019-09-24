ASU using victory over #15 West Georgia as fuel for Clark-Atlanta

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re going take on the #15 team in the nation, you better bring your A-game.
Well the ASU Rams took that as a challenge.
The ASU Rams walked into Carrollton with an 0-2 record.
But walked out with a 26-14 victory.
ASU handed West Georgia their first lose of the season.
And knocked them clear out of the top 25.
With the pressure of the first win finally off the Rams shoulders, it’s time to use this momentum for the rest of the season.
“It’s exciting for us to kind of see the fruit of our labor finally pay off," said Giardina. "I think it says that Valdosta’s pretty good. Maybe Mississippi College is a little better then we gave them credit for. But we’re excited for this week and going up to Atlanta. Playing in front of all our alum’s that live up there and just being a part of playing in a game in downtown Atlanta’s like.”
ASU will cap off their 3-game road trip, as they open SIAC play at Clark-Atlanta.
Kickoff is set for 2 P.M.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.