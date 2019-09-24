Arrest made in Pelham murder case

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Pelham Police Department have made an arrest in the death of Kenneth “Keith” Cooper.
Ricky Carl Davis, 47, was arrested Tuesday and charged with malice murder, felony murder, home invasion, kidnapping, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime and two counts of aggravated assault, according to the GBI.
Cooper, who was 46, was found dead in the front yard of his residence in the 100 block of David Street on July 19.
The Pelham Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance to investigate this case after they determined foul play was suspected.
WALB is working to get a copy of Davis’ mugshot.
The GBI is still investigating this case and anyone with any information is urged to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090 or the Pelham Police Department at (229) 294-6000.
