Teen killed, 2 injured in weekend Lowndes Co. wreck

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - One teen is dead, another teen is in critical condition and a pedestrian has broken legs after a vehicle, that was reported stolen, wrecked while exiting I-75 over the weekend, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
GSP said Benjamin Lewis, 14, was pronounced dead at the scene after a 2017 silver Infiniti crashed.
According to troopers, a reckless driver was reported in Tift County Saturday around 5 p.m. When officials couldn’t find the driver, they notified Cook County and the Adel Police Department (APD).
APD found the vehicle and tried to pull it over but the driver continued south on I-75, going and estimated 150 mph, GSP reported.
Adel police ended their chase around mile marker 36 and sent a BOLO (be on the lookout) to Cook and Lowndes counties, according to troopers.
GSP said the Infiniti continued without being pursued when the driver got off at exit 29 in Lowndes County.
According to troopers, the vehicle went airborne over SR-122 and landed in the parking lot of the Bigfoot Travel Center.
The 16-year-old driver was flown to Tallahassee for treatment and was last reported in critical condition, GSP said.
Officials said Lewis, who was the passenger of the Infiniti, was pronounced dead at the scene.
When the vehicle landed, it hit a machine which then hit a pedestrian and it broke her legs, troopers reported.
GSP said the Infiniti was listed stolen out of Columbus.
The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is still investigating and all charges are pending further investigation.
