Sylvester mayor resigns to seek Ga. House seat
Bill Yearta (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | September 23, 2019 at 1:43 PM EDT - Updated September 23 at 1:43 PM

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvester Mayor Bill Yearta has resigned from the mayor’s seat to seek a spot in the Georgia House of Representatives.

Yearta resigned to run for the District 152 seat that was vacated by Ed Rynders.

Yearta said state law required him to resign.

Mayor Pro-Tem Charles Jones will serve as acting mayor until a special election, Yearta said.

The date for the election has not been announced.

WALB is working to learn if any others have qualified for the District 152.

