School leaders teach kids to cope during storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Health leaders with the Dougherty County School System say they saw students battle anxiety after Hurrican Michael in 2018, and many of them are still fighting it today.
Leaders say some students showed signs of stress, anxiety, and trauma because of the devastation. Many of them were without water, electricity, and also displaced.
Behavioral specialists say after being out of school for a week, kids feared the storm would return.
They say it took work to help students process their trauma, but they provided platforms for students to share their stories in order to heal.
“It was a matter of helping students regain that equilibrium that sense of normalcy," said Dr. Tracy Knighton, Behavioral Health Specialist with Dougherty County School System. "Giving them an opportunity to let them come back to a safe place. Some students’ homes were totally destroyed and unlivable now. So school helped to create an anchor for them.”
Health leaders say they are seeing the same fears and behavioral changes in kids during this hurricane season.
Right now, they’re trying to help students cope with these issues, and to understand that not every storm will bring about destruction.
“It may be rain showers with some thundering and lightning; of course you’re going to have some tense students, some stressed students. So just helping them to relax. Teaching them mindfulness activities. Teaching them ways to relax. Helping them to understand that school is a safe place,” said Dr. Knighton.
Behavioral Specialists say if you see signs of trauma or anxiety, it’s important to contact your child’s school counselor immediately.
