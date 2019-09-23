No fall chill as temps rise

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fall is here but only on the calendar. Only a hint of the new season with seasonably warm upper 80s low 90s Monday afternoon. Tonight clear and seasonably cool lows mid 60s. Heat builds through the week as highs top mid-upper 90s. Readings will flirt with long standing record highs.
Other than the heat there’s a slight chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. A weak cold front slides into the state with increasing clouds and possibly a shower or two but no widespread rain. Unfortunately there’s no significant rain in sight the next 7 days.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.