Mitchell Co. shelter saves nearly 30 strays, post-Michael

MITCHELL CO., Ga. (WALB) - Days after Hurricane Michael’s devastation in the Mitchell County area, Stitches Animal Rescue recovered nearly thirty animals throughout the county.
None of them had identification, but most of them have been adopted out, or sent to rescues. If fact, only three of the animals from that group remain at the shelter.
A year later, the shelter is crowded with animals, and they are in need of more kennels.
We spoke with the vice president of Stitches board member Susan Jamerson, who reminds pet owners of what they should do with pets, before a big storm.
“Everybody should make sure that they take their animals with them when the vacate their home. If they can’t, they need to make arrangements to go somewhere that they can be looked after while the storm is going on,” said Jamerson.
She also encourages pet owners to have pets microchipped, or have a tag on pets so they can be identified and returned to you.
If you would like to help the animal shelter by volunteering or donating, call 229-336-7030.
