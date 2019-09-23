2 men shot, 1 dead, Valdosta police investigating

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is investigating after one of two men found shot in a vehicle died at the scene Monday afternoon.
Police said officers responded to an E-911 call around 1:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West Mary Street where the caller said they had found two men that had been shot inside a vehicle.
When officers arrived, they found the two men with gunshot wounds, VPD reported.
According to police, officers and detectives removed the two men and immediately began providing first aid.
VPD said one victim died at the scene while the other one was taken by EMS to South Georgia Medical Center to receive further treatment.
Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory personnel arrived on scene to assist in the investigation, VPD said.
During the investigation, it was determined the men were shot while driving in the 1100 block of Melody Lane, according to police.
When officers arrived at Melody Lane they said they found evidence to confirm that’s where the shooting happened.
VPD said this appears to have been an isolated incident.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims’ families at this time. This is a horrible and unnecessary incident. We hope that the community will come forward with any information that they have,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.
This is still an active investigation and anyone with any information that may help police is encouraged to call the VPD Investigations Bureau at (229) 293-3145.
