Marijuana recovered as Valdosta men run from officers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday night, Valdosta Police Department (VPD) patrol officers responded to the 700 block of North Troup Street, looking for a person who had been involved in an assault.
While officers were checking the area, they approached a group of men who ran off when they saw the officers.
VPD officers apprehended Tymetrius Nunn, 22, who had thrown a bag down when he saw officers.
When officers recovered the bag, they located numerous bags of marijuana packaged for sale, along with several baggies containing Alpha-PVP.
The total street value of the narcotics recovered was valued at approximately $1,017. There were also tools located in the bag indicative of narcotics sales.
Nunn was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail. He was charged with the following:
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of Alpha-PVP
- Obstruction of an officer
- Possession of drug-related objects
“Our officers did a great job being observant and locating these narcotics after the offender tried to throw them down," Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said. “Many children walk and have access to this area, and we are glad that our officers found them before an innocent child did.”
