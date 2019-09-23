Major cocaine shipment interdicted in Crisp Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that its officers intercepted a major drug shipment.
Dep. Sgt. Kenny Purvis, arrested Mario Flounoy, a 38-year-old resident of Pavo, on Saturday, about 3 p.m.
Purvis initiated a traffic stop on a black Hyundai Sonata traveling south on I-75 around milepost 104 for impeding the free flow of traffic.
The driver was behaving in a suspicious manner, so the deputy requested to search the vehicle.
Flounoy gave consent to search, and K-9 Molly alerted during the search, according to the sheriff’s office.
Purvis discovered the package of suspected cocaine, weighing about 11 pounds.
Flounoy was arrested and taken to the Crisp County Detention Center, facing felony charges of trafficking cocaine.
