GSP: 3 killed in Moultrie wreck

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is working a wreck where troopers said three people were killed.
According to GSP, it happened at GA 111 and Bay Rockford Road around 4:20 p.m. Monday.
Troopers said a green pickup truck and a silver car were involved.
The truck crossed the middle line and hit the silver car while at a curve in the road, GSP reported.
Officials said a man and woman in the truck were both killed and have been identified but next of kin has not been notified yet.
GSP also said a man in the silver car died but he has to be extricated before he can be identified.
WALB has a reporter headed to the scene and working to get more information. We will provide updates as details come in.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.