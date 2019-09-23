FDA recalls multiple blood pressure medications for potential cancer risk

FDA recalls multiple blood pressure medications for potential cancer risk
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, a drugstore employee reaches for medicine from shelf in downtown Tehran, Iran. A cheap, daily pill that combines four drugs has been tested for the first time in the United States to see if it works as well among low-income Americans as it has in other countries to treat conditions leading to heart attacks and strokes. The results published Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, suggest the combo pill can lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol. Experts say the study may draw U.S. interest to a strategy that has been seen as useful only in places with limited access to medical care. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File) (Source: Ebrahim Noroozi)
By Randy Buffington | September 23, 2019 at 6:34 AM EDT - Updated September 23 at 10:43 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several blood pressure medications have been recalled after exposure that could pose a cancer risk.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited announced Thursday it is expanding its recall for Losartan Potassium Tablets USP and Losartan Potassium / hydrochlorothiazide tablets, USP, after trace amounts of N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid (NMBA) was detected.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited is recalling the following medications:

Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 50mg, 1000 count

  • NDC: 13668-409-10
  • Batch No.: 4DU2E009
  • Expiration: 12/31/2020

Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 100mg, 90 count

  • NDC: 13668-115-90
  • Batch No.: 4DU3E009
  • Expiration: 12/31/2020

Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 100mg, 1000 count

  • NDC: 13668-115-10
  • Batch No.: 4DU3D018
  • Expiration: 02/28/2021

Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 50mg/12.5mg, 90 count

  • NDC: 13668-116-90
  • Batch No.: BEF7D051
  • Expiration: 11/30/2020

Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 100mg/25mg, 90 count

  • NDC: 13668-118-90
  • Batch No.: 4P04D007
  • Expiration: 07/31/2020

Anyone with questions can contact Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited at (800) 912-9561.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.