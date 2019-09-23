Church opens empowerment center focused on educating community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -One Southwest Georgia church welcomed a new center aimed to empower people through education.
Many volunteers were ready to give back as Mount Zion Empowerment Center Ministry held its grand opening on Sunday.
Saundra Saxon is a mother, teacher and retired engineer specialist.
She came to the grand opening to sign up as a volunteer for the GED program.
“Well, my ultimate goal like I said, with me having leisure time to do what I want to do now that I no longer have to work and God has blessed me that I don’t have to work and I’m going back to give back.”
Saxon is one of several volunteers who showed up and signed up to help.
Along with GED classes, the empowerment center offers numerous programs and seminars.
Some of those include family counseling and job fairs.
They also offer adult education services like tutors and mentors.
The ministry’s chairman, Randall Kennedy, said the empowerment center is open to the community and its purpose is to help those in our community to achieve spiritual, social, mental and economical stability through a wide variety of programs and interactive services.
He also said basically it boils down to doing God’s work and helping others.
Saxon agrees and hopes to guide others through the empowerment of knowledge.
“In order for us to achieve anything, education is going to get us across because even God says that we perish through the lack of knowledge and I want our children to be knowledgeable.”
The center is located at 825 South Westover Boulevard in Albany.
For more information, you can contact Randall Kennedy at (229) 485-9026.
