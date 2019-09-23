Bruce Austin, WALB Manager remembers Hurricane Michael

“One of the things that I really saw out of the MMJs (Muli-Media Journalists) especially is how quick they grew up" says Austin. "We do have a lot of young MMJs here, a lot of young reporters and after that storm, it’s almost like they took a step forward in their career a little bit, because they know now how to do things and to stay safe, but also they know what their main job is, and that’s to inform our public about things that are going on around them.”