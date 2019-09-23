Bruce Austin, WALB Manager remembers Hurricane Michael

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -General Manager Bruce Austin reflects on the storm and its devastation across South Georgia.
Although he wasn’t general manager at the time, he remembers carrying the weight of a leader and the full force of a strong team.
“We knew this wasn’t the time to relax, but to stay on guard, and to make sure everybody was truly safe, wherever they were.”
Austin recounts how the station pulled together during Hurricane Michael. He says surviving disasters like Michael, you learn a few things about technology, and how it’s a very fragile connection between us and the outside world.
“I’ll tell you, the first thing you learn in a hurricane is that cell towers don’t work. Communication is of utmost importance in our business. What we did find is that a broadcast TV station is extremely important today, and in my mind will be important for years to come," says Austin.
He remembers the WALB News10 team worked tirelessly, and through Michael’s fury, provided storm coverage through direct contact with first responders and many others.
“One of the things that I really saw out of the MMJs (Muli-Media Journalists) especially is how quick they grew up" says Austin. "We do have a lot of young MMJs here, a lot of young reporters and after that storm, it’s almost like they took a step forward in their career a little bit, because they know now how to do things and to stay safe, but also they know what their main job is, and that’s to inform our public about things that are going on around them.”
One of his proudest moments comes from the First Alert team that saved lives and “They sacrifice their family time to protect our people, so to me they are first responders, our meteorologists, hands down. They warn people, they save people’s lives. So when I look back and reflect on the performance of these guys. There’s no way I can feel like we did anything incorrectly.”
He adds “I think this station works as a team. It’s a family, and moving forward, that’s the best way that I can describe it. We are moving forward as a family here, we’re not an individual system.”
Bruce Officially took over at general manager on January First, after many years as General Sales Manager.
