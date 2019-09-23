1 airlifted after Worth Co. wreck

WORTH CO., Ga. (WALB) - One person was airlifted after a three-vehicle wreck in Worth County that involved an 18-wheeler, a box truck and a pickup truck, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
GSP said it was called by Worth County E-911 just before 4 p.m. for a three-vehicle accident on Highway 133 at mile marker 6, just north of Causey Road.
Troopers said a person in the pickup truck was the one airlifted to a Tallahassee, Fla. hospital for treatment.
There is a GSP trooper on the scene now and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as information comes in.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.