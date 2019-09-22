Young entrepreneurs showcase ideas at the Harlem Street Children’s Business Fair

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Business League gave little entrepreneurs the chance to showcase their savvy business skills Saturday at the Charles Sherrod Civil Rights Park.
The Albany Business League hosted its first business fair for kids with their own trades.
The fair allows kids to sell everything from jewelry, baked goods, hot dogs, lemonade and more.
We spoke with one new entrepreneur on how she turned lemons into lemonade and then turned that into a profit. A’Zyiiah Butler and her cousins came up with the plan this past summer.
“It was just a regular summer day, it was me and my cousins, we were bored because there was nothing to do. So we went to the store and got lemonade and then we came up with the idea to have our own lemonade stand,” Butler said.
Cash prizes were given out to those who showcased business potential and creativity.
The kids ranged from ages 6-years-old to 14-years-old.
The organization plans to host another fair next year. For more information, contact Sherrell Byrd at (229) 669-6506.
