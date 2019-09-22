Inmate escapes Coffee County Jail

COFFEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for an inmate they say went missing around 7:15 Saturday night.
Timothy Wayne Watkins, 42, was assigned to detail on the jail grounds. After he was discovered missing, deputies learned he had slipped under the fence.
Watkins is described as a white man, 5’8 in height, weights around 160lbs, has black hair with a very close hair cut, and brown eyes.
He was last known to be wearing a brown khaki jail uniform, a button-up shirt and possibly a t-shirt underneath.
Watkins was charged in June for a burglary and was awaiting trial.
If you have any information about Watkins or his whereabouts, you are urged to call Coffee County E-911 at (912) 384-7675 or the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.