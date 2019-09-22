Albany police and city leaders host youth rally to stop the violence

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Community leaders from the Albany Police Department (APD) and Stop the Violence came together for Albany’s first annual youth rally.
The community came together in hopes to stop the violence with food, family, and fun.
Captain Benita Childs who works for Albany Police and a Chairman for Stop the Violence expressed the reason for an event like this.
“Everything we do is for the young people, it is not just for us, we have the shelf life. We are trying to pass this on to the next generation. You don’t wait until a young person gets 18 to start showing them support and that you care about them,” Captain Childs said.
“We are always talking about community partnerships and collaborations and this is a good example,” said Chief Michael Persley.
Chief Persley said it takes more than words to help influence a child in a community.
'It is more than just speaking it but how can you bring other people together? It is not just for us but I’m sure there are plenty of people out here who don’t know one another. And this is an opportunity to show that we do have other things in common," Chief Persley said.
Albany State University Professor James Pratt Jr. also spoke kindly about the program’s message.
“We are getting the kids involved with police officers, with law enforcement, prosecutors, lawyers, doctors just everybody around the city. These kids really see that somebody is behind them, somebody is supporting them and we believe in their potential and future,” Pratt said.
Captain Childs says the city of Albany must take back control of the narrative. The community wants to spread the good that happens in the city, as well.
“We have to create positive news, Albany has to take the responsibility of taking back ownership of our city and our surrounding area. We don’t let people put a negative label on us,” Childs said.
Captain Child tells us that this is the very first time that the community has came together for a youth rally and many more are expected in the future.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.