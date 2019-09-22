Albany Boy Scout receives high honor

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany teenager who spends his free time building benches in the community was awarded for it Saturday.
Tyrese Edwards,15, is the youngest in his Boy Scout troop to earn the Eagle Scout award.
The Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank a Boys Scout could ever receive in the program.
He received the highest achievement for building benches throughout Chehaw Park.
The benches gives visitors a place to sit, encouraging others to come.
Edwards told us some of the obstacles he went through to receive such a high honor.
“I’m proud and happy that I had so much help growing up and I have everyone here for me. The main obstacle was being a leader. I was not always the leader type, it was hard for me to tell people what to do because I thought I would be in the wrong. Never give up, always look forward and if somebody tells you you can’t do something always tell them you want to make a bet. Say bet and prove them wrong," Edwards told us.
People who attended the celebration ceremony says Edwards is a great leader and his future will show nothing less than success.
