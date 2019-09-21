Gorgeous weather continues for Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the rest of your Saturday, comfortable and dry. Overnight, clear and cool with lows in the mid 60s.
Expect more of the same on Sunday. Highs will warm to near 90° under plenty of sunshine. The dry weather continues for the rest of the 7 day forecast.
Highs will warm to near 90° once again on Monday to usher in fall. By Tuesday, the heat will crank up once again in South Georgia.
Highs will soar into the mid to upper 90s from Tuesday into next weekend under mostly sunny to sunny skies. It will be a dry heat, though, so “feels like” readings should stay at or below 100°.
