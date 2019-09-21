Georgia Peanut Committee hosted 33rd annual tour

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - This week marks the 33rd Annual Georgia Peanut Tour.
The tour began in Cordele and took tour members all across South Georgia.
The tour brings the latest information on peanuts while giving a first-hand view of industry infrastructure from production and handling to processing and utilization.
Adam Rabinowitz, who serves as the chairman of the Georgia Peanut Committee, says this tour is vital for teaching the latest on peanut production across the globe.
“Individuals come from all over the world to Georgia to see what is happening throughout the processing of Georgia peanuts. From the farm level to growing peanuts to the research that is happening at the University of Georgia,” Rabinowitz said.
Even students participated in the peanut experience.
“It made me understand a lot of why’s to the questions I had in our facilities. Why am I seeing this from this product from this region versus a different region,” said David Cabello who is an international student.
The Georgia Tour drives people to different farms and processing plants throughout South Georgia to better illustrate the importance of agriculture for the country’s economy.
