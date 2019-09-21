City of Albany to host criminal justice forum

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many people in Albany say they are worried about the rate of crime right now.
This concern comes after a series of shootings last month.
City Commissioner Jon Howard says they’ll never get rid of crime completely, but he says there are ways to suppress it.
To help combat the problem, he is hosting a criminal justice forum.
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley, District Attorney Greg Edwards, Coroner Michael Flower, and other law enforcement officials will be there.
Howards says he wants to create an avenue for the community to express their concerns and ask questions.
“2019 has been a year where you wish you could just close the chapter. But with so much going on today and what went on last month, with so many young folks involved in crime and things of that nature, we certainly hope they will come out and ask intelligent questions and be informed,” said Howard.
The forum will be held Thursday, September 26 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Center.
