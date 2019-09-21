Albany commissioner to host mayoral debate

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are seven people running to be the next Mayor of Albany.
The election for the next is November 5, which means residents have a little over a month to learn about each of the candidates.
City Commissioner Jon Howard is hosting a mayoral debate to help.
During the debate, you will have the opportunity to meet each candidate, ask them your questions and hear a seven-minute presentation from each of them.
“We’re hoping the citizens of this community will come out and mix and mingle with some of these candidates and all that because I can tell you, this is the first time in a number of years we’ve had this many individuals running for the Mayor of the city of Albany, Georgia,” said Howard.
The debate is Saturday, September 29 at 10 a.m. at Thornton Gym located at 210 Thornton Drive.
