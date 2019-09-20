Woman dies in Decatur crash

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Authorities responded to a single-car wreck on Highway 309 South, between 6:30-7:00 a.m. Friday, according to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.
The Georgia State Patrol is in charge of the case, in coordination with the sheriff.
After notification of next of kin, the coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old Fantaisha Baker, who was traveling alone.
Officials say that Baker went off the road in a Chevy Astro van, over-corrected, the van rolled over, and she was ejected.
