Week 5: Friday night football scores and schedules

Week 5 Game of the Week; Irwin vs. Clinch (Source: WALB)
By Krista Monk | September 20, 2019 at 6:47 PM EDT - Updated September 20 at 6:47 PM

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - For the last four years, Clinch and Irwin counties have battled it out on the gridiron. This week will be no different as the Indians and the Panthers look to see who will get the leg up in the region. All of South Georgia is starting to get into their region play and now is the time to prove they’re the best.

John Barron and Paige Dauer will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

  • Clinch County @ Irwin County

GHSA:

  • Warner Robbins @ Colquitt County
  • Miami Northwestern @ Lowndes
  • Tift County @ Parkview
  • Miller Grove @ Coffee
  • Beaufort @ Valdosta
  • Southwest @ Lee County
  • Shaw @ Americus-Sumter
  • Cairo @ Hardaway
  • Westover @ Northside
  • Appling County @ Cook
  • South Gwinnett @ Crisp County
  • Carver @ Dougherty
  • Dodge County @ Fitzgerald
  • Dublin @ Brooks County
  • Eufaula @ Early County
  • Mitchell County @ Baconton
  • Chattahoochee County @ Calhoun County
  • Miller County @ Randolph-Clay
  • Pelham @ Terrell County
  • Stewart County @ Seminole County
  • Turner County @ Telfair County
  • FINAL: Thomas County Central 35, Monroe 22
  • FINAL: Worth County 24, Rutland 22

GISA:

  • Creekside @ Deerfield-Windsor
  • Southwest Georgia @ Flint River Academy
  • Heritage @ Valwood
  • Westwood @ Trinity

GICAA:

  • Windsor Academy @ Crisp Academy
  • Griffin Christian @ Georgia Christian
  • Pataula Charter @ Sherwood

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.