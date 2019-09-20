Pet of the Week

Thursday - WALB's Pet of the Week for September 19th
September 20, 2019 at 7:49 AM EDT - Updated September 20 at 7:54 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Doctor Alli Reid from Leesburg Animal Hospital is here with Tasha, who is nine months old. Tasha is at the Sally Wehtrebee Animal Adoption Center.

Tasha is a very sweet girl, Dr. Reid said.

She seems very well trained already and she has very good manners. She has lots of energy.

Her adoption fee is $120, which includes all shots, a chop, and spaying.

Dr. Reid thinks that Sasha is maybe a terrier mixed breed dog.

For information, call 229-299-4504.

