Pet of the Week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Doctor Alli Reid from Leesburg Animal Hospital is here with Tasha, who is nine months old. Tasha is at the Sally Wehtrebee Animal Adoption Center.
Tasha is a very sweet girl, Dr. Reid said.
She seems very well trained already and she has very good manners. She has lots of energy.
Her adoption fee is $120, which includes all shots, a chop, and spaying.
Dr. Reid thinks that Sasha is maybe a terrier mixed breed dog.
For information, call 229-299-4504.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.