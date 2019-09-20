Patriot, ASU alum progresses in military career

San Antonio, Texas (WALB) - The Joint Hometown News Service announced Friday that an alumnus of Albany’s Westover High School has graduated basic training.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lauren E. McKissic graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
McKissic is the daughter of Richard and Delicia McKissic of Albany.
She is a graduate of Westover Comprehensive High School, Albany. She earned an associate degree in 2019 from Albany State University.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.