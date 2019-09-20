Man sentenced to 12 years for molestation

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Alapaha District Attorney Dick Perryman announced Friday that Antonio Jemal Owens, 34, pled guilty to Child Molestation and Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes in the Berrien County Courthouse.
Superior Court Judge Clayton Tomlinson sentenced Owens to 12 years in prison for his crimes against a 14-year-old girl.
In addition to the 12 years in prison, Owens was sentenced to 18 years additional probation following his release.
When Owens is released from prison, he will be required to follow sex offender probation requirements and will be banished from the counties of Atkinson, Berrien, Clinch, Cook, and Lanier.
“Protecting the children of this circuit is one of the top priorities of my office and I am proud we were able to send this predator off," said District Attorney Dick Perryman.
"I am grateful for the hard work and effort from my staff including Assistant District Attorney Allen Lawson. I must also commend the work of the Ray City Police Department and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. While the innocence lost at the hands of this man can never be recovered, I am pleased with the outcome of this case.”
