Lee County Sheriff’s Office fully staffed as it gears up for incoming SWAT team

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -Lee County Sheriff’s Office will soon have a SWAT team.
The office is already gearing up with gear like tactical vests which Sheriff Reggie Rachals said is very well needed.
Boots and uniforms are also some of the items purchased already.
It was paid for through federal and state grants and donations.
The office will also hold a Boston Butt fundraiser on Saturday at Mike’s Country Store located at 1629 Philema Road from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Previously sold Boston Butts will be available for pick up during the fundraiser.
“The weapons are not being purchased with the money that’s coming in right now," says Sheriff Rachals.
Some gear and training may be taken care of now but the department still wonders where the long-term funding will come from.
“That’s something that we are going to have to approach in maybe the next budget meeting or even maybe an amendment to have the county commissioners help us with extra funding that will come out later on," says Sheriff Rachals.
Sheriff Rachals says he believes a SWAT team is needed.
“Because of the way things are going on in this country with active shooters and people barricading themselves in the houses and stuff. You got to have a team that has the training and knowledge of going in, not taking away anything from the ones that are not a part of the SWAT team. The way I tell my guys is that you may not be on the team but you’re apart of the team because you’re part of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.”
Sheriff Rachals says basic training will start soon.
He is also excited to have more deputies’ boots on the ground.
Major Danny McTyeire says they now have 28 qualified deputies on the streets.
With the new deputies, it’s the first time the office has been fully staffed in just over a year.
“This year, the county commissioners approved two more people to be added on to the sheriff’s office which is very grateful, gratefully needed. We needed more," says Sheriff Rachals.
Now the department attributed the under-staffing to turnover rates and a lack of qualified applicants.
Also, thanks to the new hires, they have seven deputies on duty each shift.
Those shifts will continue to keep their eyes open for burglars looking to get into unlocked vehicles.
He says his office is taking entering auto cases seriously.
Sheriff Rachals says several cases in the last week were reported to his office.
He says once charges are filed, he hopes judges will take it as serious as his office does.
"Those charged could face a lot of hard time behind bars depending on what the judge sets. Once they are found guilty of the charges, they could see some long length of time behind bars and I think that’s well-deserving because they don’t belong in that vehicle.”
He says in most of the cases the vehicles were unlocked.
He adds vehicles that were broke-into, valuables were visible through the windows.
Sheriff Rachals wants you to keep your vehicle locked and remove valuables.
