Game of the Week: Clinch County @ Irwin County

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - For the last 4 years it seems like it’s been all Clinch County and Irwin County in region 2 single A.
And every year this match-up always lives up to the hype.
Clinch County and Irwin County are clearly no strangers to one another.
The Indians known to strike first, while the Panthers snatch the state title.
With the series tied both teams are fighting for bragging rights.
And that’s why they’re our Game of the Week.
The Panthers typically struggle in this game, but Don Tison doesn’t anticipate that being true this time.
Irwin County’s head coach Buddy Nobles continues his fight against cancer, so defensive coordinator Casey Soliday has stepped up.
Despite these changes, he said they’re ready and plan on making Nobles proud.
“It’s a huge game because of the history that we’ve had with them, playing against them in the state championship game and before that we’ve got a long history. So, it’s a very very competitive rivalry,” said Clinch County Head Coach Don Tison.
“We practiced all week on being physical, so that’s what we want to be. We know they’re going to be physical, they’re going to be athletic and fast, we just got to be able to match those kind of things," said Soliday.
Everyone’s says this is the game they look forward too all year.
So, we’ll see if it lives up to the hype, yet again.
We’ll have Friday night’s game and many more highlights at 11 during our Locker Room Report.
