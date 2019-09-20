Dry through the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An early taste of fall with near average temperatures and very dry conditions continue. Low humidity definitely welcomed as highs reach mid-upper 80s low 90s.
The last weekend of summer just as nice! Lows in the 60s will keep a hint of fall around followed by seasonably warm highs upper 80s near 90.
A warming trend and a new season kicks off the workweek. Fall arrives Monday in the low 90s but it gets hotter as highs top mid 90s through next week. Still no significant rain in sight the next 7 days.
