Community reacts to arrest in Valdosta Piggly Wiggly incident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - We now know the circumstances that led to a man being arrested at a Piggly Wiggly in Valdosta.
On Wednesday, WALB News 10 captured the moments the man accused of burglary was arrested at the store on Bemiss Road.
Store Manager Melanie Brown said this further reinforces the idea that the store is working to keep customers safe.
Valdosta police officers arrested Billy Martin Wednesday.
Valdosta Police Department (VPD) officials said they were called to the store in reference to a man previously suspected of shoplifting.
When officers arrived, they discovered Martin had a probation violation warrant for his arrest and arrested him on the spot.
This comes just days after officers arrested another man responsible for robbing the store back in August.
Brown said both arrests demonstrate that the store is serious about offering its customers a safe experience.
“When you have a community store and we’re all trying to provide great customer service and getting to know our patrons, some people take advantage of that, to get to know us and may think that we’re probably not looking," said Brown.
Brown said they’re going to continue working on becoming more vigilant and aware.
Police said that the shoplifting incident is still under investigation and further charges could be filed.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.