APD on the hunt for escapee

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Officers of the Albany Police Department (APD) are searching for a man who got out of their custody as he was being taken to jail.
They are looking in the Blaylock St., Evelyn St., and Maple Street area for Lawrence Lorenzo Randle, 32.
We aren’t sure how Randle escaped from custody.
He gave the officer a false name when he was stopped for a traffic violation early Friday. He has an outstanding warrant for Forgery in the 4th degree.
Officers suspect he may be heading to the North Riverside Area.
Randle is 5’ 6″ and weighs about 135 pounds.
If you see Randle, please call APD at 229-431-2132.
