What you need to know about purchasing your Winnersville Classic tickets

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Winnersville Classic is a rivalry for the ages and one of the biggest high school football games in Georgia.
The game will kick off Friday, September 27 and tickets will go on sale starting Monday, but there are some things you need to know before you line up to get your seat.
According to the Valdosta City Schools, season ticket holders, Touchdown Club members, varsity football, varsity cheerleader and band parents can purchase tickets Monday and Tuesday.
Season ticket holders are limited to the number of tickets they can purchase and are not allowed to combine season tickets with Touchdown Club memberships to purchase more.
Touchdown Club members who are not season ticket holders can purchase two tickets and must present their Touchdown Club membership card in person to purchase their own tickets.
Varsity football, varsity cheerleading and band parents may purchase two tickets per family unless you have a larger number of season tickets, you can purchase whichever is greater.
All of the remaining tickets will go on sale Wednesday. They can be purchased at the Wildcat Ticket Office at 1204 Williams Street on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. until noon or tickets are sold out.
All reserved tickets are $10 a piece and Valdosta High School (VHS) students will be able to purchase $5 student tickets with a valid ID at VHS only.
For more information contact Wildcat ticket manager, Anqunette Carter at the Valdosta Ticket Office at (229) 671-6049.
