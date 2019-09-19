Teacher resigns from Grady Co. School System

GRADY CO., Ga. (WALB) - A Grady County school teacher has resigned, according to a letter sent to parents.
In the letter, it states that the teacher has resigned and explains how the classes taught by the teacher will be handled moving forward with the school year.
The letter does not go into detail about why the teacher resigned.
Our Gray Television sister station, WCTV, told us that Grady County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kermit Gilliard said the school board met Wednesday to accept the teacher’s resignation.
Gilliard also told WCTV that he received the teacher’s resignation letter Monday via email. Gilliard said the teacher described their resignation as painful but knew it was the right thing to do.
WCTV said Gilliard also said the teacher apologized for their “actions towards the school, students and the community.” The teacher finished the letter stating, they hoped they touched at least one life in a meaningful way, WCTV told us.
Also on Monday, the school district’s investigation concluded into a Grady County Schools teacher that officials have not identified.
WALB News 10 is unsure if the teacher’s resignation is in any way related to the investigation as Gilliard will not confirm or deny if the two are connected or not.
We have provided a copy of the letter sent to parents below, however, we have redacted information to protect the teacher’s identity because it is unclear if this is connected in any way to the school district’s investigation.
