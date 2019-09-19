Sylvester community wants to prevent pedestrian deaths after mother, child hit crossing highway

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) -People in Sylvester are speaking out after a mother and child were hit while crossing a busy highway.
Some say they want safer ways to cross the highway.
Residents in Kingsway Apartments say they are divided on what, if anything, should be done to help prevent future vehicle and pedestrian crashes.
“They should put a light-up or they should have a cross-bridge here for people to cross over,” said one resident.
Another resident believes those suggestions won’t fully work.
“People are still gonna do what they want to. I’ve been here three years and they want to cross to go to Walmart, they gonna do that.”
The mother has since been released from the hospital.
Neighbors say she was walking home to the Kingsway Apartment community when the crash happened.
People tell me they shop across the street from the complex often.
“I do and I drive, I do not walk across the street. I feel like it would be considered jaywalking, I really do,” said a resident in the area.
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is still investigating the crash.
“The final SCRT (special collision reconstruction team) report will include speeds, etc. Charges, if any, will be decided at the conclusion of the investigation. The SCRT report can take anywhere from 90 days to six months. The team works diligently to complete the investigation as soon as possible,” said GSP.
