Man charged for burglarizing Valdosta Piggly Wiggly, community worried about safety

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta community is speaking out after police arrested a man for burglarizing a grocery store.
Bobby Joyner, 20, is facing a felony burglary charge for robbing a Piggly Wiggly.
He was arrested late last week when officers found him sleeping in his car.
Officers believe that in August, he forced his way inside the store and stole cigarettes before they opened.
Mark Lawler lives in the area and said he’s unsettled because you can’t walk down the streets anymore without worrying.
“Yeah, but there’s so much stuff around here. There’s so much stuff going around. I mean, it needs a little bit more security out here," said Lawler.
The Piggly Wiggly Store Manager, Melanie Brown said they are working on adding additional security measures.
She said that they have already come a long way in the past year in terms of security.
She shared that they handled a shoplifting incident just today on Wednesday.
We're working to find out more information from police about that.
In conjunction with the arrest of Joyner, she said she thinks they are on the right path and sending the right message.
“I think what it does is send a warning out that we will prosecute you. We will call the police. We are watching. We have cameras. We have updated our system, on the parking lot, on the inside, and we’re doing all that we can," said Brown.
Brown also said they are aware that they have had issues with crime in the past.
She wants to reassure customers that they working to make the environment as safe as possible.
The managers said they have had a wonderful relationship with the police so far.
She hopes to begin requesting additional patrols in the near future.
