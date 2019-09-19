Health officials: Flu season gets an early start in SWGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fall has not officially begun yet, but health officials in southwest Georgia said Thursday that this year's flu season is already underway.
WALB News 10′s Emileigh Forrester spoke with an epidemiologist with the Southwest Health District, Jacqueline Jenkins.
Jenkins said that flu season typically starts on October 1.
However, she said that flu season doesn't wait on a date.
They started seeing cases as early as August this year.
Right now, they're seeing clusters of the virus in Dougherty and Lee County Schools.
“We’ve been working with the school nurses there and monitoring that situation,” Jenkins explained. “They’re following recommendations, making sure kids are sent home and fever-free 24 hours before they come back.”
The district works with hospitals in southwest Georgia to monitor flu cases.
They've already seen several people put in the hospital with the flu in the last several weeks.
The best way to protect yourself is to get the flu vaccine.
It costs $30 a dose at county health departments in Georgia.
Most insurance covers it.
You may be eligible for no or low-cost vaccines as well.
The Southwest Georgia Health District covers Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell and Worth counties.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.