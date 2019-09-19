Former Tift County Deputy arrested for burglary

TIFT CO., Ga. (WALB) - A former Tift County deputy was arrested on Tuesday for violation of oath of office, according to Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Ollin “Rocky” Carter, 55, was charged with burglary in the second degree and theft by taking on Wednesday.
On Monday, Tift County Sheriff Gene Scarboro requested the GBI to investigate an anonymous complaint he received regarding a deputy stealing from Brooks Body Shop in Tifton.
After interviewing witnesses, Carter was taken to the Tift County Jail.
Prior to his arrest, Carter resigned from the sheriff’s office.
The GBI says they will continue to investigate and once it’s complete, it will be turned over to the Tift Judicial District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
