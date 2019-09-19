Deliberations to start in Mixon murder trial

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Closing arguments have been made in the murder trial of two young men charged with the killing of Alex Mixon, who was delivering food from an Albany restaurant last November.
The jury has been sent out of the courtroom by Judge Willie Lockette, but he will soon charge the jury and the members will then deliberate.
In all, six young men were arrested and indicted in this murder.
“If there was no plan to commit robbery, or commit a crime, then why did the defendants have Loco’s food delivered to an abandoned home?” asked Assistant District Attorney Hal Moroz in his closing argument.
“If they didn’t plan something bad, why didn’t they order the delivery to their own homes or a public place?”
In rebuttal to the defense statement about the inconsistent testimony of Jaylen Miller, Moroz asked the jury to forget his statements. He says the Carters were a party to a crime either way.
He also mentioned Miller allowed the call to be made on his mother’s phone and Iren Carter participated by getting out of the car.
The state claims that Mickee Carter participated by being in the car when he knew the group was planning to pay for food with counterfeit money.
Moroz said the Carters kept mentioning their father was murdered, and they would never kill someone, or have guns. But a search warrant revealed the two brothers had two guns in their bedrooms even though that search was unrelated to this case.
Prosecutors said they all profited from this by getting the food from a man who died. Moroz says only three people really knew what happened: Jaquan Oliver, Iren Carter, and Alex Mixon.
“The person who really truly knows what happened and the motive is the one who is dead!”
Two Atlanta attorneys are representing the defendants in the case. Benjamin Davis is Iren Carter’s attorney and Nyjah Johnson is Mickee Carter’s attorney.
Davis told the jury the detective talked about gun powder after shots have been fired on a scene. The detective testified that gun powder usually shows on anyone who fired the shot or in close proximity.
They say the investigator never made any statements about the gun powder being found on Iren’s clothes, although he was said to have gotten out of the car.
He also pointed out with all the evidence presented, it has been proven that Mickee Carter never got out of the car and his name was barely mentioned in trial.
Davis argued that more evidence needed to be presented to prove the defendants were trying to commit conspiracy or rob Mixon.
He says the state never presented text messages between any of the defendants, and they didn’t do any DNA samples on the counterfeit money collected.
Johnson, Mickee Carter’s attorney, argued at closing that the APD detective said there was no plan found that the men were going to rob Mixon.
She argues the only plan the detective stated was a plan to exchange counterfeit money for food. She argued that in the interviews each defendant said they had no idea Jaquan Oliver was going to shoot Mixon. They just thought they could give a driver a counterfeit $100 bill, get the food and leave.
Johnson also said that each time all men were interviewed, they each stated they didn’t know why Oliver fired his gun.
Jurors heard testimony from one witness that Oliver has a violent history and he shot other people before.
Johnson said that Jaylen Miller, the state’s star witness, had too many inconsistencies in his testimony. They argue that he only took a plea deal to get lesser charges.
She said that all the defendants were shocked that Mixon was shot, and that no one knows the motive behind why “Jaquan took Mixon’s life, when they got what they wanted.”
